8-30 Trading Post

8-30 Trading Poston August 30, 2017
For Sale
1987 Force Boat Motor
85 Horsepower
Anybody can have this item by calling 415-6959
Boat With No Motor But Comes With Trailer $200
Call 441-1092
175 Highway 192 5 Family Yard Sale in Holladay Runs Today and Saturday, Possibly Thursday and Friday
6 Ft T. Posts From Benton Farmers Co-Op with clips for 4 Dollars Each.
All Posts Still Banded in Packs of 5 From Factory
Call 731-441-4292
Yard Sale at 204 Overhead Bridge Road in Camden Today, Tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday
This person also has for sale
46 Inch Husqvarna Riding Mower $375
6 Truck Tires $100
2010 Subaru Outback Car $9500
McCoy Cookie Jars For Sale at Yard Sale and these items can be reached by calling 584-8709
Vendor Across From Herndon’s Pharmacy Selling New Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Tomatoes, Muskydimes, Apples, and Other Fruit and Vegetables
Call 225-8559
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheels on Porch Buggy Capable of 5/8 Axle
XXL Heavy Wall Metal Pipe
Stainless/Brass Metal Pipe Fittings
Tubing Bender Similar to GreenLee
Call 225-8559