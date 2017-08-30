8-30 Trading Post

For Sale

1987 Force Boat Motor

85 Horsepower

Anybody can have this item by calling 415-6959

Boat With No Motor But Comes With Trailer $200

Call 441-1092

175 Highway 192 5 Family Yard Sale in Holladay Runs Today and Saturday, Possibly Thursday and Friday

6 Ft T. Posts From Benton Farmers Co-Op with clips for 4 Dollars Each.

All Posts Still Banded in Packs of 5 From Factory

Call 731-441-4292



Yard Sale at 204 Overhead Bridge Road in Camden Today, Tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday

This person also has for sale

46 Inch Husqvarna Riding Mower $375

6 Truck Tires $100

2010 Subaru Outback Car $9500

McCoy Cookie Jars For Sale at Yard Sale and these items can be reached by calling 584-8709

Vendor Across From Herndon’s Pharmacy Selling New Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Tomatoes, Muskydimes, Apples, and Other Fruit and Vegetables

Call 225-8559

In Need

14-15 Inch Wheels on Porch Buggy Capable of 5/8 Axle

XXL Heavy Wall Metal Pipe

Stainless/Brass Metal Pipe Fittings

Tubing Bender Similar to GreenLee

Call 225-8559