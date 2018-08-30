8-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Mary Jane Duffe, age 61 of Camden, who will have visitation this evening from 5 until 6:30 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Doyle Williams will officiate the services.

Mr. Ricky Wayne “June Bug” Simmons, age 65 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Joe James will officiate the services and burial will follow in the J Warren Cemetery in New Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Humphreys County Humane Society 112 Young Rd, Waverly TN 37185.

Mr. James “Steamboat” Robert Robinson, age 66 of Hollow Rock, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Doug Hampton and Brother Eddie Wright will officiate the services.



Mr. Teddy Leroy Hoskins, age 80 of Camden, will have a memorial service Saturday at 3PM at the Grace Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Eileen M. Cagle, age 87, will have a graveside service Sunday at 2PM at the Lowry Cemetery in Big Sandy. Brother Ken Zike will officiate the services. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home of Camden and Big Sandy is in charge of arrangements.