8-3 Trading Post

8-3 Trading Poston August 3, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
A Rustic 54-Gallon Whiskey Barrel $135
Call 441-1436
Yamaha 4-Wheeler
Good Tires and 4-Wheel Drive
30 Aught 6 Automatic
Under and Over Scope
Call 586-2884
50 Sheets of Used Tin
Backpack Sprayer
Call 584-6694
2005 Dodge Pickup 4-Door Quad Cab $4500
Sell or Trade for Older Chevrolet Pickup
John Deere Riding Mower With 48 Inch Cut $500
Cub Cadet With 48 Inch Cut $600
Call 731-699-0435
In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
6X6 Wire Inch Basket
Call 584-6591