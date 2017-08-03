We note with regret the death of Mr. Alfred Gaylon Fisher, age 88 of McEwen, who will have funeral services Friday morning at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Visitation for Mr. Fisher will be today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Jeff Jackson and Dale Caudle will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery.

Mrs. Lorene Wheeler, age 90 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 2:30 until 7 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Wheeler will be Friday at 11 at Luff-Bowen in Waverly. Reverend Johnathan Atchison will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in McEwen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery fund.

Mrs. Hope Geiger Mabry, age 97 of Bruceton, formerly of Lake City, Michigan, will have graveside services Friday at noon in Benton Memory Gardens in Camden. Mrs. Mabry’s son-in-law John Dawson will officiate the ceremonies. Also, her grandsons and grandsons-in-law will be standing in as pallbearers. Visitation for Mrs. Mabry will be Friday morning from 10 until 11:30 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Nellie Irene Flowers, age 80 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 10 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Sammy Douglas and Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Flowers will be Friday from 5 until 7 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ruth Ann Nelly, age 74 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Brother Greg Stanford will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation for Mrs. Neely will be Friday from 5 until 7 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Mr. Marvin Lenard Sanders, age 87 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at Munford Funeral Home in Munford. Burial will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 until service time at 2 in Munford.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements,