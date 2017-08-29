8-29 Trading Post

8-29 Trading Poston August 29, 2017
For Sale
Piano From The 1960s With No Stool
Donations Accepted
Rabbit Hut $40
Call 407-8600
6X10 Foot Tilt Trailer $500
Call 441-3411
Big Yard Sale At 330 Coleman Road in Camden on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Children’s Items, Baby Clothing, and Plenty of Great Things
Call 615-326-0880
Electric Dog Collar
Brown Recliner Chair
2 Lawn Carrier Items
Call 441-0218
Purple Green Beans Available At 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Call 584-6335
John Deere Clutch Rebuilt Pressure Plate
2-3 Discs for Combine
350 Chevrolet Engine For a 1975/76 Caprice Automobile $150
Call 584-6591
Big Yard Sale Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 151 Winters Lane in Camden
20 Years of NASCAR Collection
10 Boxes of VCR Tapes For $1 A Box
Pots, Pan, Dishes, And Other Items
Call 220-0777
2005 Chevrolet Venture Van Great Condition
Call 584-3265
Vendor Across From Herndon’s Pharmacy Selling Peaches, Muskydimes, Tomatoes, Plus More Vegetables and Fruit
call 225-8559
XBox One Plus 6 Games $200
Bathroom Cabinet $40
Old Bicycle $100
Call 441-8993
In Need
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591