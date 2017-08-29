8-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Bridget Rachel Webb, age 44 of Camden, who will have cremation services.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Nancy Jean Patrick Williams Cagle, age 68 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Wednesday at 1 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Elder Anthony Turner will officiate Wednesday’s services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mr. William “Billy” Hugh Link II, age 71 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Billy Hugh Link will be Saturday at 11 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Brother Thad Collier will officiate the services and burial will follow in the J Warren Cemetery in New Johnsonville.