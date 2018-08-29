8-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Kendall Renee Miller, age 44 of Dickson, who will have visitation this morning from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Dotson Cemetery in McEwen.

Ms. Mary Jane Duffe, age 61 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday evening from 5 until 6:30 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Doyle Williams will officiate the services.

Mr. Teddy Leroy Hoskins, age 80 of Camden, will have a memorial service Saturday September 1st at 3PM at the Grace Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services.