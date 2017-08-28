8-28 Trading Post

8-28 Trading Poston August 28, 2017
For Sale
VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
Carburetor Adjusting Tool $10
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $350
Call 584-5380
4 Brand New Tires And Wheels For Polaris 4-Wheeler $350
Whirlpool Dryer XL Capacity Runs On Natural Gas $60
Big Couch
Call 586-2884
18 Ft Trailer
Call 441-1092
Magnavox Color TV $5
584-8668
110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool
Call 584-6591
Big Yard Sale Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Past Reed’s Furniture
There will be Furniture, Tools, a 20 Year NASCAR Collection, and anything you can think of at the yard sale
Call 220-0777 for more information.
5X10 Trailer
1976 Pontiac Car With V8 Automatic
Call 468-4111
Ole Fashioned Purple Hull Green Beans On 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Call Larry Stone at 584-6335
2 Round Hay Balers
4 Hay Spears
New Holland 9 Ft Hay Rake/Extra Teeth Available For Rakes
Call 441-1875
2005 Chevrolet White Venture Van
Call 584-3265
In Need
16 Inch Tires For Ranger Truck
Call 441-1092
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
3/4 Inch Pipe Brass/Stainless
Call 584-6591