8-28 Trading Post

For Sale

VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

Carburetor Adjusting Tool $10

2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $350

Call 584-5380

4 Brand New Tires And Wheels For Polaris 4-Wheeler $350

Whirlpool Dryer XL Capacity Runs On Natural Gas $60

Big Couch

Call 586-2884

18 Ft Trailer

Call 441-1092

Magnavox Color TV $5

584-8668

110 Volt Power In Power Out Spool

Call 584-6591

Big Yard Sale Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 151 Winters Lane in Camden Past Reed’s Furniture

There will be Furniture, Tools, a 20 Year NASCAR Collection, and anything you can think of at the yard sale

Call 220-0777 for more information.

5X10 Trailer

1976 Pontiac Car With V8 Automatic

Call 468-4111

Ole Fashioned Purple Hull Green Beans On 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden

Call Larry Stone at 584-6335

2 Round Hay Balers

4 Hay Spears

New Holland 9 Ft Hay Rake/Extra Teeth Available For Rakes

Call 441-1875

2005 Chevrolet White Venture Van

Call 584-3265

In Need

16 Inch Tires For Ranger Truck

Call 441-1092

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

3/4 Inch Pipe Brass/Stainless

Call 584-6591