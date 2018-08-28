8-28 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Marie Lee Hampton, age 59 of Bruceton, who will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Mount Comfort Church in Natchez Trace State Park. Matthew Floyd will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mount Comfort Church Cemetery.

Mr. Teddy Leroy Hoskins, age 80 of Camden, will have a memorial service Saturday at 3PM at the Grace Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.