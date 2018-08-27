8-27 Trading Post

8-27 Trading Poston August 27, 2018
For Sale
8 Brand New Impact Sockets
Collection of Air Hoses-25 Feet Long
Call 441-1487
Trailer With a Bonus Christmas Present $275
Trailer Available For Viewing at 153 Post Oak Rd in Camden
2 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Jackets $250 Pictured Below
Collection of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
AM/FM Cassette Radio $8
Push Button Desk Telephone $5
Call 584-5380
Women’s Size Small Biker Jacket $40
Radio Shack Keyboard With 76 Keys $125
Call 213-2092
3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench For Sale Or Trade
Call 584-6591
Couch That Makes Into Bed
Also Comes With Matching Loveseat
Call 584-7124
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
Yard Sales
Yard Sale at 204 Overhead Bridge Road in Camden
Begins Thursday Morning at 7AM and Runs Through Saturday
Featuring Round Oak Dining Table $200
Coffee Table, Barbie Doll Collection, Antique Lamps
Thread/Yarn, Boots, Quilts, Purses,
Scrap Booking Stamps, and More
Yard Sale at 151 Winters Lane in Camden
Begins Wednesday and Runs Through Monday
30 Tables and Furniture