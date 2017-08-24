8-24 Trading Post

8-24 Trading Poston August 24, 2017
For Sale
Full Newspaper From September 12, 2001 With Planes Hitting Twin Towers
St. Louis Post Paper
In Excellent Shape And A Piece Of History That Will Go To The Highest Bidder
Call 731-441-1808
Couch In Good Condition
Call 584-2251
For Yard Sellers In Need of Clothing Racks
4 Metal Racks of Clothing
Call 584-8709
110 Air Conditioner
Recliner
Lawn Mower
Call 441-0218
2 Tires Size 14 Inch on Rim
6 Month Old Black Lab Puppy That Needs A Good Home
Call 213-2160
Motorcycle Trailer “Made In Tennessee” $2200
Brand New Synthetic Camo Stock For Firearm “Not A Firearm” $75
Deer Hunting VHS Tapes $50
Call 584-5380
Girard Stylus Pressure Gage
Call 584-6591
Set of Goodyear Eagle RS-A 245/45/18 Tires $100
Call 415-4920
270 6 FT T. Post from Benton Farmers Co-Op With Clips For $4 Each
125 T. Post From Tractor Supply With Clips For $3.50 Each
All Post Still Banded In Packs of 5 From Factory
Call 731-441-4292
Miscellaneous
Found A Set Of Keys In Camden
Call 441-9318
In Need
Snapper Riding Mower
Call 584-2466
5 Gallon Stainless Steel Bucket
Laser Printer/Scanner
584-6591