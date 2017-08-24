8-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Brandi Dawn Johnson Shear, age 22 of Waverly, who will have visitation from 9 until service time today at 2 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Alinda Bohannon will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery on Hurricane Creek Road in McEwen.

Reverend Billy Gene Arnold, age 80 of Camden, will have funeral services Friday at 2 at Camden First United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Benton Memory Garden. Reverend Ron Brown, Reverend Ron Becton, and Reverend Marty Johnson will officiate the services.

Visitation for Mr. Arnold will be from 3 until 9 today and tomorrow from 10 until service time at 2 at Camden First United Pentecostal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee District United Pentecostal North American Mission and can be mailed to PO Box 549 Bon Aqua TN 37025.

Mrs. Lori Anne Rogers, age 43 of Paris, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Reverend Evelyn Smith will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Old Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Rogers will take place Saturday from 11 until service time at 2.