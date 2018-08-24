8-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Shirley Forrest Bone, age 80 of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, formerly of Waverly, who will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at noon at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Mr. Randy Forrest will offiicate the services. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Mrs. Betsy Maddox Engles, age 74 of Ethridge, Tennessee, formerly of Bruceton, will have funeral services Sunday at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.