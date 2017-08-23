8-23 Trading Post

8-23 Trading Poston August 23, 2017
For Sale
Warm Morning Propane Heater Stove $125
Corner Computer Desk $25
Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Plus Small Ceramic Bathroom Sink $25
Call 584-7068
There are 270 6 Foot T. Post From Benton Farmer’s Co-op With Clips For $4 Each.
There are 125 T. Post From Tractor Supply With Clips For $3.50 Each.
All Posts Still Banded in Packs of 5 from Factory.
Call 731-441-4292
Sofa
Call 584-2251
4 Brand New Tires And Wheels For a Polaris 400-Never Been Used $325
Call 586-2884
6 Truck Tires $100
Model OT24575R17
Call 584-8709
Set of Goodyear Eagle RS-A 245/45/18 Tires $100
Call 415-4920
Farmer’s Market on 641 North in Camden has Peaches, Plum Peaches as Big as a Baseball, 3 Kinds of Apples, and Plenty of Purple Hull Peas
Call 584-5416
Nickel Plated Tool Box for A Pickup Truck
Snapper Lawnmower
Recliner With Chair
Call 441-0218
Miscellaneous
Someone has found a set of Keys in Camden.
Call 441-9318
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheels With 5/8 Axle Like On A Pushmower
Extra Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender Like a Green Lee
2 or 3 Breaking Plow Discs
Call 584-6591