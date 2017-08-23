8-23 Obits

We note with regret the death of Reverend Billy Gene Arnold, age 80 of Camden, who will have funeral services Friday at 2 at Camden First United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in Benton Memory Garden.

Reverend Ron Brown, Reverend Ron Becton, and Reverend Marty Johnson will officiate the services.

Visitation for Mr. Arnold will be Thursday from 3 until 9 at Camden First United Pentecostal Church, and also from 10 until service time at 2 Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tennessee District United Pentecostal North American Mission and may be mailed to PO Box 549 Bon Aqua TN 37025.