8-21 Trading Post

8-21 Trading Poston August 21, 2017
For Sale
Brand New Telephone Wires $12
Flat Screen TV Wall Mount $30
Stock-Firearm Item $75
Call 584-5380
Riding Lawnmower
110 Air Conditioner
Factory Pack Electric Scooter
Call 441-0218
Snapper Lawnmower
Call 213-2126
Whirlpool Dryer XL Capacity Runs On Natural Gas $60
8 Foot Big Couch With Matching Chair $105
Small Piano
Call 586-2884
10X10 Dog Pen
Propane Tanks
Triple Play Paint
Stainless Steel Flue For Chimneys
Call 441-1436
Apples, Peaches, and other Fruit for sale at a booth across from Herndon’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Camden.
Call 225-8559.
Set of Goodyear Eagle RS-A 245/45/18 Tires $100
Call 415-4920
Give-Away/Donation Yard Sale with Proceeds To Maintain and Benefit the Benton County Rescue Squad and the Eva Rushing Fire Department. This is held every weekend in August on 690 Wright Road in Camden. Call 731-220-2914 for more information.
In Need
Someone wants a person to mow lawns
Call 731-584-1996