We note with regret the death of Ms. Wanda Ann Coulson Crews, age 81 of Waverly, who has wishes to be cremated. There will be no services scheduled at this time, and Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Glen Elmer Taylor, age 57 of Waverly, will have cremation and a memorial service will be announced at a later time. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.