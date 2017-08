We note with regret the death of Mr. Alfred Gaylon Fisher, age 88 of McEwen.

Visitation for Mr. Fisher will be Thursday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Funeral services for Mr. Fisher will be Friday at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Jeff Jackson will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery.