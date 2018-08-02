We note with regret the death of Mr. Louis Wayman Kee, age 85 of Benton County, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Sauer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mrs. Barbara Hazel Chittenden, age 77 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mrs. Chittenden will also be Friday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas “Tony” Parker, age 52 of Big Sandy, will have memorial visitation Friday from 4 until 7 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home.



Mr. James Donald White, age 77 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Funeral services for Mr. White will be Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery in McEwen.

Mrs. Norma O. Hooper Tidwell, age 78 of Waverly, will have visitation Tuesday August 7th from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.