8-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Ann Greer, age 58 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 1 at Grace Baptist Church in Camden. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Finley Omer “J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 2 until service time at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend David Yancy will officiate the services.

Mr. Glen Elmer Taylor, age 57 of Waverly, will have a memorial service announced later and the family has chosen cremation. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Wanda Ann Coulson Crews, age 81 of Waverly, will be cremated and there are no services to be scheduled at this time. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.