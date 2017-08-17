8-17 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Alfred E. Peach, age 87 of Huntingdon, who will have funeral services Thursday at 2 at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel in Camden. Brother Alex Hilliard will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.

Mr. Finley Omer “J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 2 until service time at 6 with Humphreys County Funeral Home. Reverend David Yancy will officiate the ceremonies.