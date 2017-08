We note with regret the death of Mr. James Manley, age 74 of Hurricane Mills, and his wishes were to be cremated. Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Finley Omer “J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 2 until service time at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Reverend David Yancy will officiate the ceremonies.