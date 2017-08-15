8-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James Manley, age 74 of Hurriance Mills. Mr. Manley’s wishes were to be cremated. Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Emily Diane Bradley, age 69 of McEwen, will have graveside services Wednesday at 11 at the Dotson Cemetery in McEwen. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies. Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Finley Omer “J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 2 until service time at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. David Yancy will officiate the ceremonies.