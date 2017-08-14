8-14 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Joseph Duncan, age 72 of McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Duncan is today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Bruce McCarson, Tommy Burkett, and Justin Duncan will officiate the ceremonies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Mr. Finley Omer”J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 2 until service time at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend David Yancy will officiate the ceremonies.