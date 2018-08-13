8-13 Trading Post

For Sale

100 Year Old 5 Horse International Motor

Like New 16 Foot Trailer

40 Pieces of Chest Full of Toys

Call 441-0199

Daisy BB Gun $25

Fruit Jars in Quarts and Pints

2 Radios

AM/FM Cassette Radio

CD Radio Player

Call 584-5380

Double Door General Electric Fridge $200

Call 731-441-1141



Several Telephones with Battery, Electric, and Tape Recorder

Old Oil Lamps

Real Nice Wall Brackets

Call 441-1487

110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel out Wench

Call 584-6591

Vendors

Vegetable Booth Across from Wendy’s on Hwy 641 North in Camden Tuesday

Sweet Corn, Tomatoes, Peppers, Squash, and Lots of Vegetables

Canning Tomatoes For $12 A Box

Call 731-225-8559

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591