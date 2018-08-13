8-13 Trading Post

8-13 Trading Poston August 13, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
100 Year Old 5 Horse International Motor
Like New 16 Foot Trailer
40 Pieces of Chest Full of Toys
Call 441-0199
Daisy BB Gun $25
Fruit Jars in Quarts and Pints
2 Radios
AM/FM Cassette Radio
CD Radio Player
Call 584-5380
Double Door General Electric Fridge $200
Call 731-441-1141
Several Telephones with Battery, Electric, and Tape Recorder
Old Oil Lamps
Real Nice Wall Brackets
Call 441-1487
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel out Wench
Call 584-6591
Vendors
Vegetable Booth Across from Wendy’s on Hwy 641 North in Camden Tuesday
Sweet Corn, Tomatoes, Peppers, Squash, and Lots of Vegetables
Canning Tomatoes For $12 A Box
Call 731-225-8559
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591