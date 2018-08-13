8-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. James Darrell Hollingsworth Sr., age 74 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 3 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Hollingsworth will also be Tuesday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mr. Garrett “Garebear” McCall Seymore, age 20 of Hurricane Mills, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Seymore will also be Tuesday from noon until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.