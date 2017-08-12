8-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Virginia Sue Murphy, age 74 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 11 at the New Hope Community Church in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in the New Hope Community Church Cemetery. Brother Vernon Wade will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Mamie Jo Wilkins Yarbrough, age 82 of Waverly, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Waverly. Reverend Everett Hobson will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Nancy Pearl Lynch, age 84 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 3 the Camden First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Camden City Cemetery. Brother Mike Blankenship and Keith Inman will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Joseph Duncan, age 72 of McEwen, will have visitation Monday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Bruce McCarson, Tommy Burkett, and Justin Duncan will officiate the ceremonies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Mr. Finley Omer “J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday August 19th from 2 until service time at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend David Yancy will officiate the ceremonies.