8-11 Obits

Mrs. Norma Louise Collins Hovatter, age 71 of Waverly, will have funeral services today at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Virginia Sue Murphy, age 74 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at the New Hope Community Church in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in the New Hope Community Church Cemetery. Brother Vernon Wade will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Mamie Jo Wilkins Yarbrough, age 82 of Waverly, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Reverend Everett Hobson will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Nancy Pearl Lynch, age 84 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 3 at Camden First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery. Brother Mike Blankenship and Keith Inman will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Finley Omer “J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have funeral services Saturday August 19th at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend David Yancy will officiate the ceremonies.