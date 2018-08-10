8-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Coy Lee Johnson, age 93 of Bollville, Michigan, who will have visitation this evening from 6 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Johnson will also be Saturday from 10 until noon at Stockdale-Malin in Camden. Graveside services for Mr. Johnson will be Saturday at 1 at the Eastview Cemetery in Camden. Brother Jeremy Poole will officiate the services.

Mr. Marvin Glenn Lindsey, age 99 of Benton County, will have a graveside service Saturday morning at 11 at the Chalk Hill Baptist Cemetery. Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Helen Juanita Medley, age 90 of Hurricane Mills, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Father Zack Kirango will officiate the services and burial will follow that afternoon at 4 at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville.

Ms. Wilma Kaye Hooper Keil, age 69 of McEwen, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Open Bible Assembly in McEwen. Brother Ken Curtis will officiate the services. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.