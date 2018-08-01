8-1 Trading Post

8-1 Trading Poston August 1, 2018
For Sale
Yamaha 4-Wheeler
Good Tires and 4-Wheel Drive
30 Aught 6 Automatic
Under and Over Scope
Call 586-2884
Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden Today and Thursday
Okra For Purchase
Taking Orders For Purple Hull Peas
Call 584-6335
King Size Water Bed and Mattress
Step Along Exercise Bike
2 Oriental Rugs
Call 584-3264
2005 Dodge Pickup 4-Door Crew Cab $4500
Sell or Trade for Older Chevrolet Pickup
John Deere Riding Mower With 42 Inch Cut $500
Cub Cadet With 48 Inch Cut $600
Call 731-699-0435
1 Pair of Brand New Jack Stands
New 13 Inch Plainer Molder Machine
Brand New Router Station
Call 731-441-1487
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Walled Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender Like Greenlee
Call 584-6591