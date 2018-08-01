We note with regret the death of Mr. Ben Hutstedler Hill, age 98 of Bruceton, who will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home in Bruceton. Brother Steve Whitworth will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery near McKenzie.

Mrs. Roberta Renee Wheatley, age 66 of Henry, will have a graveside service this afternoon at 2 at the Memorial Cemetery in Paris. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Lemuel Eugene McCarson, age 79 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Rick Kennedy will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.

Mr. Louis Wayman Kee, age 85 of Benton County, will have visitation today from 4 until 7 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. Kee will be Thursday morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Sauer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.



Mrs. Barbara Hazel Chittende, age 77 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Thursday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas “Tony” Parker, age 52 of Big Sandy, will have memorial visitation Friday from 4 until 7 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. James Donald White, age 77 of McEwen, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Funeral services for Mr. White will be Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Father Zack Kirangu will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery in McEwen.