Collectible Waterfowl Stamps Available Through TWRA

TWRA is taking orders for the collectible state waterfowl that is produced annually and sold for conservation education. The agency has taken the Best of Show winning artwork each year since 1999 from the state’s Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest to create the collectible stamp.

This year’s duck stamp comes from the artwork that was selected as Best of show winner in the 2016 contest. Mary Alford, a 16-year-old from Dyersburg, won the prestigious Best of Show honor for her depiction of three cinnamon teal created using colored pencil.

Funds from the sale of the stamps are used for habitat improvement. Stamps are $11 each and may be ordered by completing the Wildlife stamp order form located in the Watchable Wildlife Information under Wildlife Enthusiasts on the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org.