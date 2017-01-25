Fundraiser

The CHS Band is selling a flat (8 quarts) of strawberries for $26, or a half-flat for $16. If interested in buying strawberries to support the band, see a band student or parent, or drop by CHS to place an order. All orders must be placed by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Strawberries will be delivered in mid-March. For more info, call CHS at 731-584-7254 and ask for Band Director James Young or Karen Gauthier.



Sports Hall Of Fame Nominations

The Benton County High School sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2017 induction year until Tuesday, Feb. 28. Nomination forms may be picked up at the school or from any board member. Completed forms may be mailed to David Markham, 1343 Cedar Dr., Camden, TN 38320. For more information, contact Mr. Markham at 7310571-5912 or dlmarkham@bellsouth.net.