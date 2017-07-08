We note with regret the death of Mr. James Edgar Faircloth, age 86 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Chalk Hill Cemetery in Camden and Brother Jerry Colter will officiate today’s ceremonies.

Mrs. Rosa Lee Wiseman, age 58 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 3 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Mack McDonnell Jr., age 71 of McEwen, will have visitation Sunday from 12 until service time at 2 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen.

Mrs. Mary Lou Krause, age 80 of Camden, will have funeral services Sunday at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Rushing’s Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Lillian Lorene Bledsoe Daniel, age 82 of Waverly, will have visitation Sunday from 1 until service time at 4 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Robbie Daniel will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the George Cemetery.

Mr. Paul Hayes Nichols, age 68 of Hurricane Mills, will have visitation Tuesday from 11 until service time at 2 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Robert Johnson will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery with military honors.