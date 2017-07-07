We note with regret the death of Mr. James Edgar Faircloth, age 86 of Camden, who will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Burial will follow in the Chalk Hill Cemetery in Camden and Brother Jerry Colter will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation for Mr. Faircloth will be Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Rosa Lee Wiseman, age 58 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 3 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies.