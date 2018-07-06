7-6 Trading Post

7-6 Trading Poston July 6, 2018
For Sale
3 Rods and Reels $15
Desktop Push Button Telephone
Pair of Size 10 Black Leather Boots $10
Call 584-5380
Amazon Fire TV Stick $35
Streams Up To 1080p Resolution
Great Condition, only been in use since late January
Call 731-819-7679
12 Foot 2-Wheel Trailer
Real Nice Chest High Deep Freeze
Briggs Stratton 5 HorsePower Motor Scooter
Call 441-0218
Fresh Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden
Peaches, Sweet Corn, Cucumbers, and Squash
Call 584-6335
2 Motor Scooters
2012 in 150 Model
and 2010 in 100 Model
Several Cast Iron Toys
2000 Yamaha Polaris Automatic 4-Wheeler
Call 441-0199
9 HorsePower Motor $30
Wishing Wells
Hot Water System For Divers $100
Call 586-2884
2 Rocking Recliners
4 Restaurant Tables $20 Each
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777
Briggs Stratton Motor Off 22 Inch Pushmower
4 Tires in 265/70/R16 Model $80
Side By Side Fridge $100
Call 220-3917
Aluminum Craft 16 Foot Boat
Call 441-0199
Services
Hauling Off old Appliances For Free
Call 584-6584 or 220-077
In Need
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket With Tight Top
Turkey Cooker
Laser Scanner/printer
Call 584-6591
Giveaway
Small Jars
Formerly Full of Almond Butter
Call 584-8709