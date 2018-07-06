7-6 Trading Post

7-6 Trading Poston July 6, 2018
Yard Sales
Mega Yard Sale at 1425 Old Natchez Trail in Camden
7AM-Dark Today and Saturday
3 Vehicles For Purchase
2012 Ford Focus
1990 GMC Truck
1956 Thunderbird
Tires, Car Parts, Pool Table, and Much More
Call 441-9710
Chainsaw Case
Lodge Amber Flashing Light
Miniature Covered Wagons
Call 441-1487
Kitchen Table With 4 Chairs
2 Rocking Recliners
4 Restaurant Tables
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777
Amazon Fire TV Stick $35
Streams Up To 1080p Resolution
Great Condition, only been in use since late January
Call 731-819-7679
Miscellaneous
Lost Dog in Cedar Grove Area of Big Sandy
Call 333-9952
In Need
TV Tray With Short Fold
Call 415-4527
2 Door Armadillo Trap
6X6 Inch Wire Basket
Motorized Treadmill With Motor
Call 584-6591
Basketball Goal That Will Stay On Building
Call 584-8668