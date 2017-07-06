We note with regret the death of Mr. Jessie Carter ‘Hank” Cathey, age 94 of Waverly.

Funeral services for Mr. Cathey will be today at 1 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Reverend EG Mullinax will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Willhite-Cathey Cemetery in Hurricane Mills with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tennessee Children’s Home in Waverly or the Vietnam Veterans Chapter in Waverly.



Brother Timothy Edward Coleman, age 53 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Brother Bill Douglas and Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Rosa Lee Wiseman, age 58 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 3 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies.