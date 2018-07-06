We note with regret the death of Mrs. Marge Fassett Hudson, age 97 of Camden, who will have graveside services this morning at 10 at the Post Oak Cemetery in Camden. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guide Dog Foundation For The Blind at 371 East Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown, New York 11787.

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Melton Atchison, age 82 of Camden, will have funeral services this morning at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Matthew Greer, Brother Bill Alexander, and Brother Ken Zike will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Kenneth Lee Walters, age 86 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Saturday morning at 11 at the Bruceton Funeral Home in Bruceton. Reverend Authur Lodge and Brother Larry Hollingsworth will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Barren Springs Cemetery.



Reverend Jimmy Ray Cooper, age 76 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 2 at the First Baptist Church in Camden. Dr. Buck Morton and Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Bonnie Joe Badgett Jr., age 87 of Big Sandy, will have visitation Sunday from noon until service time at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Roger Smith will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the McRae Cemetery.