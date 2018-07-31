7-31 Trading Post

7-31 Trading Poston July 31, 2018
For Sale
Yamaha 4-Wheeler
Good Tires and 4-Wheel Drive
30 Aught 6 Remington Automatci
Under and over Script
Call 586-2884
4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Tomatoes and Okra
Taking Orders at Purple Hull Peas
Call 584-6335
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc For 1010 or 2010 Tractor
Rebuilt Disc for 3300 or 4500 Combine
Call 584-6591
2 Good Nice Riding Mowers
John Deere $550
Cub Cadet $650
Medium Size Fridge $75
22 Inch Pushmower With Honda Motor
Call 699-0435
2 Metal Solid Doors 35X79 $20 Each
General Elecric Fridge
At 4285 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Call 220-5580
Boat Trailer
Extra Boat Trailer Perfect For Campaign Runners\
Back Again Antique Store on Highway 70
Call 441-1092
Bunch of Brass Cufflinks
Several New Tape Measurers
Lots of Assorted Items Including Hairpins and other Pins
Call 441-1487
In Need
Bottom Window For Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591