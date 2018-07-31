7-31 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Jeanne K. Suehiro Jackson, age 80 of Waverly, who will have a memorial service this morning at 11 at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. In lieu of flowers, “give your pet a big hug”. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Roberta Renee Wheatley, age 66 of Henry, will have a graveside service Wednesday afternoon at 2 at the Memorial Cemetery in Paris.

Mr. Lemuel Eugene McCarson, age 79 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 3 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. McCarson will also be Wednesday from 10 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Rick Kennedy will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.

Mr. Louis Wayman Kee, age 85 of Benton County, will have visitation Wednesday from 4 until 7 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Sauer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.