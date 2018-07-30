7-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Theresa Jane Tubbs, age 84 of Bruceton, who will have graveside services this morning at 11 at the Camden City Cemetery. Brother Doyle Williams will officiate the services.

Mr. Kevin Wade Daniel, age 54 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2:30 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jeremy McFarlin will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Rice Cemetery.

Mrs. Jeanne K. Suehiro Jackson, age 80 of Waverly, will have a memorial service Tuesday morning at 11 at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. In lieu of flowers, “give your pet a big hug”. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Lemuel Eugene McCarson, age 79 of McEwen, will have visitation Tuesday evening from 3 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Rick Kennedy will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery.