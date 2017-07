We note with regret the death of Brother Timothy Edward Coleman, age 53 of Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. Coleman will be Thursday at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas and Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery in Camden.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 until 9 at Oakdale in Camden, and will also take place Thursday from 8 until service time at 2.