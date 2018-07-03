Mrs. Marcella Moran, age 73 of McEwen, will have funeral Mass this morning at 10 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McEwen. Burial will follow in the Larkin Cemetery. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Janie Faye Davis, age 87 of Murfreesboro, will have graveside services this morning at 11 at Dyersburg Memorial Gardens in Dyersburg. Pastor Troy Redmond will officiate the services. The Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Raymond Melvin Terry, Jr., age 79 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony Allgood will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.



Mrs. Marie Berry Peach, age 72 of Big Sandy, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Roy Wilson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Reta Faye Norris, age 59 of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services today at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home in Bruceton. Wynn Skelton will officiate the services and burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery.

Mrs. Dorothy Lou Wade, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Marge Fassett Hudson, age 97 of Camden, will have graveside services Friday morning at 10 at the Post Oak Cemetery in Camden. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guide Dog Foundation For The Blind, 371 East Jericho turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787.

Reverend Jimmy Ray Cooper, age 76 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 2 at the First Baptist Church in Camden. Dr. Buck Morton and Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the services.