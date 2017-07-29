7-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Anna Marie Streich, age 90 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services today at 11 at Big Sandy United Methodist Church. Visitation for Mrs. Streich will be from 10 until service time at 11 at Big Sandy united Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Big Sandy United Methodist Church.

Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Albert Wayne Beasley, age 90 of Camden, will have funeral services today at noon at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Marty Johnson and Brother Leonard Greer will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation for Mr. Beasley will be today from 10 until service time at noon at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Earling Lambert, age 87 of Camden, will have memorial services today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bobby Carroll will officiate the ceremonies. Visitation for Mr. Lambert will be today from 1 until service time at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Jerry Vance Edwards, age 69 of McEwen, will have visitation Monday from noon until service time at 3 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown and Joseph Hosteller will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Gormar Cemetery.