7-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Anna Marie Streich, age 90 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at Big Sandy United Methodist Church. Visitation for Mrs. Streich will be Saturday from 10 until 11 at the Big Sandy United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Big Sandy United Methodist Church.

Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Albert Wayne Beasley, age 90 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at noon at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Marty Johnson and Brother Leonard Greer will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation for Mr. Beasley will be Saturday from 10 until service time at noon at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.