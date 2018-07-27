7-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. David Lynn Flowers, age 53 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Ken Beal will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery in Camden.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oakdale Funeral Home for help with funeral expenses.

Mr. Larry Dale Unger, Sr., age 59 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Lewis Davis and Charlie Irwin, Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Scotts Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland City, TN.

Mrs. Wanda Faye Willis, age 72 of Camden, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Garrett Todd will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Beasley Cemetery.



Mr. George E. Mosley, Jr., age 86 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Dr. Scott Brown and Dr. Eddie Mosley will both officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Haskins, age 75 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Brother Eddie Bolton will officiate the services.

Mr. Charles William Haymer, Sr., age 70 of Paris, will have visitation Saturday from noon until 1 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Tony Menzies will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Mrs. Jeanne K. Suehiro Jackson, age 80 of Waverly. will have memorial services Tuesday July 31st at 11AM at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. In lieu of flowers, “give your pet a big hug”. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.