7-26 Trading Post

For Sale

Bermuda Hay In Field

4-5 Feet of Rolls $35

Call 931-535-2761

4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden

Vegetable Booth Open Today and Tomorrow

Tomatoes and Okra Available

Orders For Purple Hull Peas

Call 584-6335

Couple of 35X79 Metal Solid Doors $25

Wood Stove $40

Set of Small Cutting Torches $30

Call 584-4875



Black Plastic Toolbox for Back End of Pickup Truck

Class 2 Trailer Hitch

Heavy Riser Hitch For Truck

Call 441-1487

Peaches For Sale

Hwy 641 North Beside Burger King in Camden

$38 Per Bushel

Call 225-8559

In Need

Camping Cook Stove

Laser Scanner Printer

Call 584-6591