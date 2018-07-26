7-26 Trading Post

7-26 Trading Poston July 26, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Bermuda Hay In Field
4-5 Feet of Rolls $35
Call 931-535-2761
4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden
Vegetable Booth Open Today and Tomorrow
Tomatoes and Okra Available
Orders For Purple Hull Peas
Call 584-6335
Couple of 35X79 Metal Solid Doors $25
Wood Stove $40
Set of Small Cutting Torches $30
Call 584-4875
Black Plastic Toolbox for Back End of Pickup Truck
Class 2 Trailer Hitch
Heavy Riser Hitch For Truck
Call 441-1487
Peaches For Sale
Hwy 641 North Beside Burger King in Camden
$38 Per Bushel
Call 225-8559
In Need
Camping Cook Stove
Laser Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591