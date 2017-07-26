7-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Jason Brent Duke, age 41 of Mansfield. Funeral services for Mr. Duke will be today at 5 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother John Sutton will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Duke will be from 3 until 5 today at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mrs. Anna Marie Streich, age 90 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at Big Sandy United Methodist Church. Visitation for Mrs. Streich will be from 10 until service time at 11 at Big Sandy United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Big Sandy United Methodist Church.

Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.