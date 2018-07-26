7-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Larry Dale Unger Sr., age 59 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 11 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Unger will also be Friday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Lewis Davis and Charlie Irwin, Sr. will both officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Scotts Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland City, TN.

Mr, George E. Mosley, Jr., age 86 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Mosley will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Dr. Scott Brown and Dr. Eddie Mosley will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Haskins, age 75 of Bruceton, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Brother Eddie Bolton will officiate the services.

Mrs. Jeanne K. Suehiro Jackson, age 80 of Waverly, will have memorial services Tuesday July 31st at 11 AM at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. In lieu of flowers, “give your pet a big hug”. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.